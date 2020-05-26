Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Upgraded to Buy by Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Best Buy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Best Buy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra upped their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Best Buy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.52.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $76.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.92. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

In related news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $47,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,730.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $80,136.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,296.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,602 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,169 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,601,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,278,000 after acquiring an additional 783,926 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 3,234.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,132,941 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $362,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 34.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $230,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,966 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Best Buy by 26.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,899,726 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $222,287,000 after acquiring an additional 819,725 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $217,385,000 after acquiring an additional 105,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

