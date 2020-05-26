BidaskClub Downgrades Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VIOT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viomi Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th.

VIOT stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $377.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Viomi Technology has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $250.17 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Viomi Technology will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Hershey Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. 15.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

