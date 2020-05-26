BidaskClub Downgrades Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VIOT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viomi Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th.
VIOT stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $377.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Viomi Technology has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Hershey Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. 15.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Viomi Technology
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.
