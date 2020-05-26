BidaskClub Lowers ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
NASDAQ:IMOS opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.45. ChipMOS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $902.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.75.
ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $184.70 million during the quarter. ChipMOS Technologies had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 15.93%.
About ChipMOS Technologies
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.
