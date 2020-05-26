BidaskClub Lowers ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:IMOS opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.45. ChipMOS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $902.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.75.

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $184.70 million during the quarter. ChipMOS Technologies had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 15.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMOS. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS Technologies in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

About ChipMOS Technologies

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

