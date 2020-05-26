BidaskClub Upgrades TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $140.51 on Friday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $149.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.71.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 16,933 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $2,286,124.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,474 shares of company stock worth $31,648,198 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

