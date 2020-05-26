Bird Construction Inc (BDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 19th

Bird Construction Inc (TSE:BDT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of BDT stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 11,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,686. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$3.96 and a 12-month high of C$7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.44 million and a P/E ratio of 26.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$420.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$414.60 million. Analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDT. TD Securities lowered their target price on Bird Construction from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

