Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf (TSE:ZRE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf (TSE:ZRE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th.

Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf stock opened at C$19.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.09. Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf has a 1 year low of C$14.43 and a 1 year high of C$27.27.

