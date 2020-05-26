BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.73.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

BWA stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.53. The stock had a trading volume of 187,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,487. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

