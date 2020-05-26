Brady (NYSE:BRC) Lifted to “Buy” at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $59.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Brady from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Brady currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.75. Brady has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.88.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.25 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brady will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Brady by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,383,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,488,000 after buying an additional 44,057 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Brady by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,920,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after buying an additional 999,376 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,792,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 882,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,514,000 after purchasing an additional 256,160 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

