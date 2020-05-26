Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Lowered by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.2% of First Interstate Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 52,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 5,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $60.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,912,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,019,053. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $137.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

