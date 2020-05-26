Brokerages Anticipate General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to Announce $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.16. General Mills posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.74.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.23. The stock had a trading volume of 98,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $64.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average is $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,577,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,953 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,964,000 after acquiring an additional 950,411 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 203.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,303,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,283,883 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,005,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,242,000 after acquiring an additional 67,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

