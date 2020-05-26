BTIG Research Increases Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $208.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $201.00 to $208.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DECK. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $168.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.00.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $179.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $78.70 and a twelve month high of $203.19.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.95%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.