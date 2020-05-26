Center for Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 578 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.4% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $77.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,722,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,466,335. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.56 and a 200 day moving average of $83.23. The stock has a market cap of $192.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

