Center for Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 802 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 15,726 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 33,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,577,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,114,000 after acquiring an additional 517,229 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 641,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,954,000 after acquiring an additional 15,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

PFE stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,822,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,279,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

