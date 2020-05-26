Center for Financial Planning Inc. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,611 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

EFA traded up $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $58.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,801,047. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day moving average is $62.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

