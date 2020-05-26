Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$366.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$375.55 million.

