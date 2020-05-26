Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,424,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,940,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,644 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,297,257,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.18. The stock had a trading volume of 964,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,128,030. The company has a market capitalization of $189.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.