Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $898,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,565,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,009,530.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Koci bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 124,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,814.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,650. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 140.9% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $4,566,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $3,429,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 97.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,682 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,118 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.92. 276,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,250,384. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.95. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $11.61.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.23 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

