Codemasters Group’s (CDM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) in a research report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Friday.

Codemasters Group stock opened at GBX 314 ($4.13) on Friday. Codemasters Group has a 12-month low of GBX 190 ($2.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 356 ($4.68). The stock has a market cap of $469.88 million and a P/E ratio of 20.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 282.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 268.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

