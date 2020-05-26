Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,233 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,465 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $150,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,337,357,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,775,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $506,168,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,809 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,569,000 after acquiring an additional 273,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $369,235,000 after acquiring an additional 252,634 shares in the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.02. 1,338,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,585. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

