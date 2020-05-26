Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,815 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.9% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,448 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST traded up $3.05 on Tuesday, reaching $305.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $233.05 and a 12-month high of $325.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $305.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Argus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cleveland Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.