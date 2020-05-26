Cpwm LLC Buys 748 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cpwm LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,985,537,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,092 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,782,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,487,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,600 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,085,000 after purchasing an additional 972,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $130.82. 2,552,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,080,167. The stock has a market cap of $181.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra increased their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

