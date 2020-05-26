Cpwm LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cpwm LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,381 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 460,088 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,721,000 after purchasing an additional 13,123 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.4% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 18,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 107.1% during the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,578 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 14,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $55.02. 8,182,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,259,813. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.53 and a 200 day moving average of $58.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.