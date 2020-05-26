DC Investments Management LLC Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

DC Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. DC Investments Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,385,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,132,000 after acquiring an additional 160,538 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management boosted its holdings in AT&T by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,020,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,687,000 after purchasing an additional 109,427 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 93,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

NYSE:T traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,746,008. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $222.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

