DC Investments Management LLC Has $621,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

DC Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,468 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Walmart by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,485,693 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $282,424,000 after buying an additional 289,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 18,459 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.46. The stock had a trading volume of 419,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,601,231. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $100.60 and a one year high of $133.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 278,529 shares of company stock worth $34,139,814. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.03.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

