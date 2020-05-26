Ellington Financial Inc (EFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 738.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

EFC traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $10.86. 18,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,825. The firm has a market cap of $453.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.08. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 88.98, a quick ratio of 88.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 million. On average, analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

EFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

