Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,751,955 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,092,000 after acquiring an additional 509,299 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth $962,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 19.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705,255 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 276,030 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 124,203 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXK stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.89. 73,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,710. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. The company has a market cap of $280.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 32.09% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. The company had revenue of $34.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

