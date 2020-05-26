Enerplus Corp (ERF) to Issue May 20 Dividend of $0.01 on June 15th

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) declared a may 20 dividend on Tuesday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

ERF opened at C$3.74 on Tuesday. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$1.62 and a 52-week high of C$11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81. The company has a market cap of $861.32 million and a P/E ratio of -3.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.09.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$228.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.58.

In related news, Director Elliott Pew acquired 11,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,403.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$319,718.77.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

