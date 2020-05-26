Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,144,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 349,210 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $91,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.01. 20,973,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,746,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average is $35.21. The company has a market cap of $222.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.