Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 678,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,412 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $175,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $5.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.18. The company had a trading volume of 414,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,919,335. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.23 and its 200-day moving average is $303.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.