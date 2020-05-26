Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,484,565 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 245,168 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of Cisco Systems worth $97,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,816,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,128,030. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $189.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.