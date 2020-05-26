Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 55,188 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,565,530 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 55,188 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.4% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of Facebook worth $427,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1,141.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $642,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,165 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Facebook by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,769 shares of company stock valued at $11,252,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Facebook to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.98.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,488,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,606,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $669.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $237.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.63.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.