Euroseas (ESEA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 27th.

NASDAQ:ESEA traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.37. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,912. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.35 price target on shares of Euroseas in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.