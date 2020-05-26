Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,770 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,783,819 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,798,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,213 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $242.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.98.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,488,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,606,440. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $237.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $669.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.00 and a 200-day moving average of $196.63.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,769 shares of company stock valued at $11,252,849 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

