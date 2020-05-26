Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) versus Resources Connection (NYSE:RECN) Head-To-Head Review

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Farfetch and Resources Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farfetch -32.15% -30.00% -18.56% Resources Connection 4.52% 11.74% 7.30%

This table compares Farfetch and Resources Connection’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farfetch $1.02 billion 4.61 -$385.30 million ($1.21) -11.45 Resources Connection $729.00 million 0.46 $31.47 million $1.03 10.21

Resources Connection has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Farfetch. Farfetch is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Resources Connection, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Farfetch has a beta of 2.89, meaning that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resources Connection has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.2% of Farfetch shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Resources Connection shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Resources Connection shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Farfetch and Resources Connection, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farfetch 2 2 9 0 2.54 Resources Connection 1 0 0 0 1.00

Farfetch currently has a consensus target price of $17.40, suggesting a potential upside of 25.63%. Resources Connection has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.94%. Given Farfetch’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Farfetch is more favorable than Resources Connection.

Summary

Resources Connection beats Farfetch on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc. provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services. It also provides information management services comprising program and project management, business and technology integration, data strategy, and business performance management. In addition, the company offers corporate advisory, strategic and crisis communications, and restructuring services; and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) management services that include governance, assessments, auditing and automation of programs managing regulatory compliance, enterprise risk management, internal audits, operational risk management, and data security and privacy services. Further, it provides strategy development, procurement and supplier management, logistics and materials management, supply chain planning and forecasting, and unique device identification compliance; and change management, organization development and effectiveness, employment engagement, compensation and incentive plan strategies and design, and optimization of human resources technology and operations. Additionally, the company offers legal and regulatory supporting services for commercial transactions, global compliance initiatives, law department operations, and law department business strategy and analytics. It also provides policyIQ, a cloud-based GRC software application. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

