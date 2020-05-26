First Capital Realty Inc (FCR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 15th

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.36. First Capital Realty has a 1 year low of C$20.46 and a 1 year high of C$22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.82, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.16.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.55). The firm had revenue of C$176.14 million during the quarter.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

