First Interstate Bank Buys 5,277 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

PFE stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.80. 12,420,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,279,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

