First Interstate Bank Has $514,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,021. The stock has a market cap of $133.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.68 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.27.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Several analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Amgen from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total transaction of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,425 shares of company stock valued at $563,477 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

