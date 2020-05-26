First Interstate Bank Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First Interstate Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,144 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $1.88 on Tuesday, reaching $58.83. The company had a trading volume of 28,412,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,801,047. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

