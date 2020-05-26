First Interstate Bank Sells 1,460 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First Interstate Bank lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,278 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Retirement Network grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Facebook by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.98.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,769 shares of company stock worth $11,252,849. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $234.38. 24,862,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,606,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $237.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

