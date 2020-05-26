First Interstate Bank Sells 1,650 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Interstate Bank trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $46.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,510,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,594,596. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.42. The firm has a market cap of $188.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

