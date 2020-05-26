First Interstate Bank Sells 19,437 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Interstate Bank reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,437 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.1% of First Interstate Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,985,537,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,092 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $282,782,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in PepsiCo by 21.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,487,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,085,000 after acquiring an additional 972,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.55. 3,294,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,080,167. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

