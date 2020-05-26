First Interstate Bank Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Interstate Bank reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 804 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after buying an additional 295,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after buying an additional 98,084 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,732,000 after buying an additional 22,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,676,066,000 after buying an additional 91,374 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,820,000 after buying an additional 69,103 shares during the period. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 325 shares of company stock worth $409,753. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $15.07 on Tuesday, reaching $1,425.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,328. The company has a market cap of $962.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,302.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,334.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.