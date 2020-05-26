First National Financial Corp (FN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on June 15th

First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.162 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.
FN stock traded up C$1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$29.08. 17,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,077. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,568.82, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.98. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$18.75 and a 1-year high of C$44.95.
First National Financial (TSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$274.65 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that First National Financial will post 3.2100003 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,053.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,307,319 shares in the company, valued at C$198,028,344.90.
First National Financial Company Profile
First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.
