First National Financial Corp (FN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on June 15th

First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.162 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

FN stock traded up C$1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$29.08. 17,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,077. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,568.82, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.98. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$18.75 and a 1-year high of C$44.95.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$274.65 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that First National Financial will post 3.2100003 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FN. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,053.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,307,319 shares in the company, valued at C$198,028,344.90.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

