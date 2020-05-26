G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of G4S/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of G4S/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of G4S/ADR from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of G4S/ADR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of GFSZY stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.45. G4S/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $14.86.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

