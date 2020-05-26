Gagnon Securities LLC Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gagnon Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,257 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.83. The company had a trading volume of 905,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,594,596. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

