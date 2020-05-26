Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.40). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.95%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $195,950.00. Also, Director Earl C. Shanks acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Insiders have acquired 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $761,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 105,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

