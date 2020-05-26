Gill Capital Partners LLC Invests $400,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,402 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 130.9% during the first quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 88.2% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.2% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,242 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 526,233 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $150,044,000 after acquiring an additional 23,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 43,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $2.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.42. 1,441,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,585. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

