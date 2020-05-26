Gill Capital Partners LLC Invests $637,000 in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. TLW Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $1,967,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $533,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,599,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $23.89 on Tuesday, reaching $1,434.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,328. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,302.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,334.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,352.66, for a total value of $41,932.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,626.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325 shares of company stock worth $409,753 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.