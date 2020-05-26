Gill Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,664 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of AT&T by 21.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,110,000 after buying an additional 5,511,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after buying an additional 4,091,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $97,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $31.08. 23,271,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,746,008. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.21. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Raymond James downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura lowered their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.