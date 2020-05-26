Gill Capital Partners LLC Takes $238,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,649,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded up $5.94 on Tuesday, hitting $302.35. The company had a trading volume of 429,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,919,335. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.60. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

